BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BioSyent Trading Up 1.8 %
BIOYF stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.
BioSyent Company Profile
