BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Trading Up 1.8 %

BIOYF stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.