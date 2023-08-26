Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp Increases Dividend

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Blackhawk Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blackhawk Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.17%.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

