BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 218.5% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 482,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,516. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.