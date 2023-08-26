BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at $135,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MUE opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

