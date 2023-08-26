Blockearth (BLET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.50 Million

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

