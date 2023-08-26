Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAQR remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. Blue World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.