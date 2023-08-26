BlueArk Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,023.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00729848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00114201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

