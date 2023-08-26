BNB Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion and $247.57 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for $216.21 or 0.00831762 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,851,004 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,851,098.8910107. The last known price of BNB is 217.46022558 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1576 active market(s) with $413,588,048.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.