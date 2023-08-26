Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.49

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.49 and traded as low as C$52.95. Bombardier shares last traded at C$53.00, with a volume of 2,571 shares.
Bombardier Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$656.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.14.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
