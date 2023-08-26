Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

BSX stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,426. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

