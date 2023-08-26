Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Lessened by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,581,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,068. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,426 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

