Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 171.3% in August

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the July 31st total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAK. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of BAK opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.