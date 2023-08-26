Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 171.3% in August

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the July 31st total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAK. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

