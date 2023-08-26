Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 368 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $177.62. 6,132,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

