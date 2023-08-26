Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.59. 3,631,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

