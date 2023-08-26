Broadleaf Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $104.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

