Broadleaf Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

UNP stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.18. 1,609,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,433. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

