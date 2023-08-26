Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SUI traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $123.96. 704,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

