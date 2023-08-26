Broadleaf Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.59. 618,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

