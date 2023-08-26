Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $11.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.55. 1,920,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,602. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.