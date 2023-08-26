Broadleaf Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 3.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,809 shares of company stock worth $10,322,120. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,461. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 291.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.