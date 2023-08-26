Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $43.67

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

