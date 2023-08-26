Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VET opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.25. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

