Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $113.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.