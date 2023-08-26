Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,793,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472,762 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $245,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,096 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,097 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

