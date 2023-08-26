Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 278 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $681,707,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,815,520,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.55. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

