Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $128.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

