Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

SLB opened at $56.46 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

