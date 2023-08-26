Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $9,134,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,477,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

