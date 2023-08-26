Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.51 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

