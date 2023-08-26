Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $670,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

