Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

