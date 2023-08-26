Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,408 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,178,000 after acquiring an additional 234,766 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,164.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 248,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.