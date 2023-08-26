Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 69 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Workday by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.46.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Up 5.4 %

WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.69. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

