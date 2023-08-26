Bryant Fong Sells 1,433,304 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,901 shares in the company, valued at $231,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $888.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.79. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $37,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

