Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BVVBY traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$52.84. 6,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.00. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$59.09.

Bureau Veritas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.