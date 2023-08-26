Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BVVBY traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$52.84. 6,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.00. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$59.09.

Bureau Veritas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

