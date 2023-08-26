Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $211.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $213.00 to $211.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.21.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $154.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,648,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,220,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

