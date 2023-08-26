Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.21.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average of $182.21. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

