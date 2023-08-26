Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

