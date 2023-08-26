Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,665 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $74,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 409,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 19.45%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.