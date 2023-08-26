Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 437.3% in August

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 437.3% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
CHW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.89. 82,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.52.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.