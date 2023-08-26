Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 437.3% in August

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 437.3% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

CHW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.89. 82,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 695,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 615,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 137,982 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

