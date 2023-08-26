Caleres, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Caleres by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.