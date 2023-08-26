Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Up 315.8% in August

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 315.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
NASDAQ CALT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.86. 752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
