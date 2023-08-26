Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Up 315.8% in August

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 315.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.86. 752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.