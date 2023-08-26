Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 174,386 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period.

FV opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

