Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 106,162 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 712,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.51% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

