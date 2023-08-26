Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SYK opened at $278.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.59 and its 200 day moving average is $283.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.