Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $253.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $262.62.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

