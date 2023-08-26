Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $15.24 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

