Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

