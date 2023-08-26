Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.31 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.13% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.