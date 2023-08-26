Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.02.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.